Arda Guler Commits to Real Madrid Future Amid Premier League Rumours

Turkish sensation Arda Güler has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this month, despite growing speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 20-year-old is “perfectly happy” in the Spanish capital and remains fully committed to the project at the Santiago Bernabéu.

While reports in England and Spain have suggested that Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are on high alert following a recent managerial change in Madrid, Güler’s camp has dismissed any notion of a January exit.

Full Trust in Xabi Alonso

Central to Güler’s happiness is his relationship with manager Xabi Alonso. Despite rumors of unrest following the club’s recent dip in form, Güler is understood to have “full trust” in Alonso’s tactical vision and management.

Under Alonso’s guidance this season, the Turkish international has evolved into a key creative component of the Madrid midfield, already tallying 3 goals and 8 assists in 28 appearances.

Sources close to the player indicate that he views Alonso as the ideal coach to oversee his development into a world-class talent.

The Premier League “Interest”

The Premier League’s heavyweights have long admired Güler’s technical profile. However, those advances have been met with a firm “no” from both the player and the club.

Madrid’s Stance: President Florentino Pérez views Güler as “non-transferable” and a cornerstone of the club’s future.

Player’s Focus: Güler is determined to win silverware in Spain and is not interested in entertainining offers from England at this stage of his career.

Contract Security

Güler’s current deal runs until 2029, providing Real Madrid with total control over his future. Furthermore, the club is reportedly preparing to open talks over a revised contract to reward his significant progress over the last twelve months, effectively bolting the door shut on any potential suitors.

For now, Guler remains focused on helping Los Blancos navigate their current on-pitch struggles, confident that his long-term future lies nowhere else but Madrid.