Arda Guler Commits to Real Madrid: Resists Arsenal & Premier League Interest for Winter Break

Real Madrid attacking sensation Arda Güler has decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu over the winter transfer break, opting to resist significant interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United, sources have confirmed to Turkish-Football.

Several reports including the recent transfer story by Fichajes that Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in Guler have been circulating over recent weeks.

Despite an intense period of speculation linking the 20-year-old Turkish international with a lucrative move to England, Güler’s current priority remains integrating fully into the Real Madrid setup.

Güler’s future has been a major talking point recently with Real struggling over recent weeks.

The Turkish international has however, seen his playing time increase since last season and is regularly part of the starting lineup.

The attacking midfielder has four goals and nine assists in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, the playmaker is reportedly focused on continuing his development within the Spanish capital rather than seeking an immediate exit for more guaranteed minutes elsewhere.

The interest from the Premier League has been persistent, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United all monitoring his situation closely.

Reports had suggested that Manchester United was accelerating contact with the player’s representatives, hoping to lure him to Old Trafford with the promise of a central creative role.

However, sources indicate that Güler feels valued by the club and is fully committed to earning his place in the highly competitive Real Madrid starting XI.

The decision effectively shelves any potential blockbuster move until at least the summer transfer window, allowing Güler to concentrate solely on the remainder of the La Liga and Champions League campaigns.