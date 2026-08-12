Arda Guler Committed to Real Madrid Role Under Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabéu this summer despite mounting transfer interest across Europe, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The 21-year-old Turkish international is firmly focused on establishing himself in the Spanish capital and is excited to be working under manager José Mourinho.

Güler remains confident in his ability to stake a claim in the starting lineup and believes he will play an important role in Real Madrid’s squad during the 2026–27 campaign.

Key Transfer Insights

No Departure Interest: Despite speculative interest from top European sides, sources have confirmed that Güler has zero desire to seek a move away from Madrid during the current window.

Mourinho Chemistry: The young midfielder is relishing the opportunity to train under Mourinho, viewing the Portuguese manager’s tactical guidance as crucial for his long-term tactical evolution.

Squad Standing: After an impressive pre-season showing in central playmaking roles, Güler is convinced he will feature prominently across Madrid’s domestic and European fixtures.

Central to Madrid’s Project

Having overcome early injury setbacks to demonstrate his elite creative quality, Güler remains locked into a long-term contract running through 2029.

With both the Real Madrid board and coaching staff viewing him as a non-transferable long-term asset, the midfielder’s firm commitment closes the door on any potential summer exit, setting the stage for a pivotal campaign under Mourinho’s leadership.