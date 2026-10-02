Arda Guler Confident Ahead of Belgium Test: ‘We Know What Needs to Be Done’

Türkiye star Arda Güler addressed the media ahead of the Crescent-Stars’ crucial UEFA Nations League A1 encounter against Belgium, downplaying external pressure and calling for a strong collective performance to kickstart their group campaign.

Following back-to-back home defeats against France and Italy in September, Montella’s side enter the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège searching for their first points.

Dismissing Pressure & Emphasizing Collective Duty

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the 21-year-old Real Madrid playmaker rejected assertions that individual expectations on his shoulders were becoming a burden.

“I don’t believe there is any pressure I cannot handle,” Güler stated. “I have talent, my teammates trust me, and I trust them. We fight together and believe in each other. There is never an attitude that ‘only Arda should do something’. Sometimes one of us performs better, sometimes another. We know what needs to be done on the pitch tomorrow to show our collective strength and start a winning run.”

Respect for Club Teammate Thibaut Courtois

Asked about the absence of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from the Belgian setup, Güler paid high tribute to his club colleague while refusing to label it an advantage for Türkiye.

“Thibaut Courtois is perhaps one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time; I have massive respect for him,” Güler noted. “I cannot call his absence an advantage, because whoever plays in his place will give their absolute best for Belgium. We might have made mistakes in recent games, but if we unite, fight together, and play well tomorrow, we can kickstart our momentum.”