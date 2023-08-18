Arda Guler Could Recover in Time For Real Madrid Derby Clash

Arda Güler, a 18-year-old Turkish midfielder for Real Madrid, has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to be out for another six weeks.

AS report that Guler could be back for the Madrid derby against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 24 September.

The surgery was performed on Monday morning, and Güler is now recovering in Madrid.

The club is not rushing him back to action and will slowly integrate him back into the squad.

Güler’s injury occurred during Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of the United States. He had to return to Madrid early to begin his recovery.

The club has not released any details about the injury, but it is believed to be a minor one.

Güler is the first of Real Madrid’s injured players to undergo surgery. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are also injured, but their surgery dates have not yet been announced.

Güler is a talented young player who has been tipped for a bright future. He made his debut for Real Madrid last season and has impressed in his limited appearances.

The club is confident that he will make a full recovery and be back in action soon.