Arda Guler Earns Man of the Match Honors Despite Real Madrid’s Stunner Against Real Betis

Turkish international playmaker Arda Güler was officially named Man of the Match following a standout individual performance during Real Madrid’s 1–0 defeat away to Real Betis at Estadio de La Cartuja, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Despite José Mourinho’s side falling to their first La Liga defeat of the campaign, Güler stood out as the most productive player on the pitch during his 64 minutes of action.

Masterclass in Chance Creation

Starting on the right flank in Mourinho’s 4-2-3-1 formation, the 21-year-old was the engine behind Real Madrid’s offensive build-up.

Güler registered seven key chances created during his time on the field—more than the entire Real Betis squad managed collectively throughout the entire match (6). Accumulating 61 touches and 31 completed passes, Güler continually sliced open the Betis defense, repeatedly unlocking space for teammates Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Substituted Following Booking Threat

Güler’s evening concluded in the 64th minute when Mourinho made a tactical change to protect the midfielder.

After picking up a yellow card late in the first half, Güler committed a mistimed second-half challenge that risked a red card sanction. Mourinho immediately brought on Yan Diomandé to prevent a potential dismissal.

Late Drama at La Cartuja

Real Madrid were ultimately punished for wasteful finishing when Troy Parrott headed home an 81st-minute winner for Real Betis.

Los Blancos earned a golden lifeline in stoppage time when Vinícius Júnior won a penalty, but Kylian Mbappé’s spot-kick was comfortably saved by Betis goalkeeper Álvaro Valles. The defeat marks Mourinho’s first league setback of his second tenure at Real Madrid, despite Güler’s brilliance on the night.