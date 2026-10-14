Arda Güler Expected to be Entrusted as Real Madrid’s Creative Engine in Tactical Shift Against Roma

Arda Güler is set to take center stage in Real Madrid’s tactical setup for their European clash against AS Roma, with the Turkish international operating as the central playmaker in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation.

Reports indicate that Madrid will deploy a four-man attacking unit at the Stadio Olimpico, placing Güler directly in the primary No. 10 role to connect central midfield with a devastating frontline featuring Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Güler’s steady transition from a gifted young prospect into an essential first-team pillar at the Santiago Bernabéu has been accelerated by his vision under pressure and his exceptional ability to operate in half-spaces. In a match where Roma are expected to sit deep and defend space within their box, Madrid are leaning on the 21-year-old’s spatial awareness, subtle turns, and line-breaking passes to unpick the Italian side’s low block.

Beyond his individual playmaking ability, Güler’s inclusion in central areas provides structural balance to Madrid’s system. Operating between the lines, he relieves pressure on the double pivot while offering a direct link to wide channels, ensuring that Vinícius and Mbappé receive vertical service in transition.

Having already earned critical acclaim and locked down his long-term future in Madrid, this tactical assignment highlights the growing authority Güler holds within the squad on major European nights. With the 21-year-old dictating tempo from the middle of the park, Madrid’s coaching staff are backing their young star to dictate proceedings and unlock one of Italy’s most disciplined defensive setups.