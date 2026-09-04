Arda Güler Expected to Start for Real Madrid in High-Stakes Real Betis Clash

Arda Güler is set to be handed a starting role for Real Madrid as Los Blancos prepare to host Real Betis in a crucial La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Having returned to early training in exceptional physical condition following the summer break, the 21-year-old Turkish international playmaker has impressed head coach José Mourinho, positioning himself ahead of summer arrival Bernardo Silva to start on the right wing.

Key Role in Mourinho’s Tactical Setup

Mourinho is preparing to deploy his signature 4-2-3-1 system against Manuel Pellegrini’s side, with Güler tasked with unlocking Betis’ compact defensive block.

Güler’s sharp pre-season form and proven tactical chemistry alongside Kylian Mbappé make him the preferred option to start the match. Having set up 8 goals directly for Mbappé last term, Güler’s Vision and precise passing will be critical in creating central scoring opportunities.

Golden Chance to Secure the Starting Spot

While Bernardo Silva provides elite competition across the advanced midfield line, Güler’s sharpness in early sessions gives him the upper hand for the Betis match.

A standout performance against Real Betis will go a long way in cementing Güler as a fixed starter in Mourinho’s lineup as Real Madrid kick off a demanding month of domestic and European fixtures.