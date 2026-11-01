Arda Güler Fitness Boost for Real Madrid Ahead of Santander Trip

Real Madrid have received a major injury boost ahead of their La Liga trip to Racing Santander, with Turkish international Arda Güler returning to full team training on Saturday morning following a brief physical scare.

The 21-year-old playmaker had raised concerns among coaching staff earlier in the week after missing consecutive group sessions at Valdebebas. Having completed a grueling shift in last weekend’s 2–1 El Clásico victory over FC Barcelona,Güler was placed on an individual recovery program to manage minor muscle strain and fatigue.

However, the midfielder rejoined the squad for their final pre-match session on Saturday, completing all drills without discomfort and proving his fitness to manager José Mourinho and medical staff.

His availability provides crucial tactical relief for the Spanish giants as they prepare for a challenging fixture at El Sardinero, kicking off a demanding stretch of away matches.

Güler has firmly established himself as a central figure in Real Madrid’s core rotation this campaign. The young Turkish international has developed into a versatile creative engine under Mourinho’s guidance, registering three goals and four assists across 12 appearances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

With medical staff giving full clearance, Güler is expected to be included in the traveling squad for Sunday’s encounter as Real Madrid look to maintain their momentum at the top of the table.