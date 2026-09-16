Arda Güler Free-Kick Masterclass Forces Opener as Real Madrid Edge Elche in 3–2 Thriller

Arda Güler put on a dominant, MVP-winning display to steer Real Madrid to a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Elche at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old Turkish international earned a well-deserved start in Jose Mourinho’s side, operating in a central role and delivering a performance that confirmed he has been one of Real Madrid’s standout performers since the beginning of the campaign.

Güler Free-Kick Spark & Central Authority

Deployed centrally behind the frontline, Güler took complete control of Madrid’s creative engine. In the 25th minute, his brilliant set-piece execution produced the opening goal when his curling free-kick struck the post and forced an own goal off Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro.

Kylian Mbappé doubled the lead shortly after, but Elche mounted a spirited second-half fightback to level the match at 2–2. With tension rising, substitute Carlos Espí turned home a dramatic 91st-minute winner off an assist from Mbappé to claim all three points for Mourinho’s side.

Despite the late drama, it was Güler who deservedly walked away with the Official MVP Award. His composure, tempo control, and sharp vision highlighted why he has been one of Madrid’s most consistent creators all season.

The Versatile Weapon in Mourinho’s Engine Room

Güler has firmly established himself as the frontrunner in the Real Madrid team. Whether deployed centrally or on the flank, the 21-year-old is making a case to become a regular starter.