Arda Guler Given All Clear to Return to Real Madrid Training, Debut Expected Soon

Carlo Ancelotti will have Arda Guler to call upon very soon after the Turkish international was given the all clear by the medical team to rejoin team training after making a full recovery from his knee injury according to Defansa Central.

Güler impressed fans with his magic in the first training sessions of the pre-season, but he has been sidelined for the first few months of the season.

However, it seems that the wait is over. Güler passed a series of tests and medical examinations on Thursday to check the condition of his knee, and he is now cleared to start training with the rest of the team on Monday.

He will miss the Madrid derby on the weekend but could make his debut next week against Las Palmas in La Liga.

This is great news for Real Madrid, as Güler is a talented offensive player who will be of great help, especially considering the demanding calendar that the team has ahead of it.

Güler’s return is a boost for Ancelotti, who will now have more options at his disposal.

The young Turk is a versatile player who can play in a variety of attacking positions, and he is sure to add creativity and firepower to the Real Madrid attack.