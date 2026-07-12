Arda Guler Goal Helps Real Madrid Shatter All-Time World Cup Goalscoring Record

Real Madrid have written a spectacular new chapter in international football history, officially breaking the record for the most goals scored by players from a single club in a single World Cup edition.

A collective total of 19 goals has been registered by the Spanish giants’ contingent at the 2026 World Cup. This clinical showing successfully eclipses the previous historic benchmark of 18 goals, which was shared by the legendary 1954 Budapest Honvéd side, Bayern Munich’s 2014 contingent, and Paris Saint-Germain’s stars at Qatar 2022.

The record-breaking moment arrived in dramatic style during the quarter-finals when Jude Bellingham netted a crucial brace for England against Norways to seal a semifinal berth. The English midfielder has been one of the tournament’s standout performers, accumulating six goals overall following previous strikes against Croatia, Panama, and Mexico.

Mbappé and Arda Güler Drive Historic Numbers

While Bellingham’s contribution proved decisive in pushing the club over the line, summer recruit Kylian Mbappé remains the primary architect of the milestone. The French captain has dominated the tournament’s scoring charts with eight goals, notably striking braces against Senegal, Iraq, and Sweden before firing France into the semifinals.

The historic tally also features crucial contributions from across the Merengues’ international front line. Vinícius Júnior provided a strong spark for Brazil, finding the back of the net four times before Seleção’s deep tournament run was cut short.

Crucially, the all-time club record was finalized thanks to Turkish prodigy Arda Güler. Despite Turkey enduring a tough tournament exit during the group stage, the 21-year-old playmaker left an indelible mark on the world stage by scoring a superb goal against the United States.

Tactical Success Ahead of the Domestic Season

The record stands as an ultimate testament to the concentrated attacking quality within the current Real Madrid ranks.Unlike the 2022 PSG side that leaned almost exclusively on the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi and Mbappé, Madrid’s historic milestone has been forged through a balanced distribution of elite goalscoring threat spanning multiple semi-finalist nations.

With the tournament reaching its final stages, the number could grow even further as Real Madrid stars continue their pursuits of international glory. The exceptional form displayed across global turf sets up an intriguing pre-season challenge for club management, who will be eager to translate this historic international dominance into a dominant domestic and continental campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu.