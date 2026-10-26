Arda Guler Has Social Media Exchange With Real Madrid Following El Clásico Triumph over Barcelona

Wholesome Social Media Exchange Follows Real Madrid’s El Clásico Triumph over Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2–1 victory against FC Barcelona at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday,October 25, 2026.

While Kylian Mbappé stole the headlines on the pitch with a decisive brace, an affectionate social media exchange between Real Madrid’s official account and young Turkish star Arda Güler captivated supporters after the final whistle.

Following the derby victory, Real Madrid’s official X (formerly Twitter) account quoted photos of Güler on the pitch with a playful message:

Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid): “Arda, mi amor por ti no ha cambiado desde el miércoles… ¡TE SIGO QUERIENDO!” English Translation: “Arda, my love for you hasn’t changed since Wednesday… I STILL LOVE YOU!”

Güler quickly replied to the post, quote-tweeting the club’s message to reiterate his commitment to Los Blancos:

Arda Güler (@10ardaguler): “Nunca va a cambiar. Yo también te quiero. Hala Madrid, siempre 🤍” English Translation: “It will never change. I love you too. Hala Madrid, always 🤍”

The Turkish international has been in impressive form over recent weeks and has started to claim a regular starting position in the team.

Guler did not score or assist in the derby but he was directly involved in the winning goal.

The 2–1 victory cuts Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to just three points, capping off a big week for Carlo Ancelotti’s side following their 4–1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.