Arda Guler Impresses in Real Madrid Training With Skills and Goal

Real Madrid’s new signing, Arda Güler, has impressed in pre-season training with a goal reminiscent of Zinedine Zidane.

The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder scored the goal by pirouetting between two defenders before prodding a left-footed finish beyond the goalkeeper.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce for €20 million (£17m/$22m) plus €10 million in add-ons.

Guler’s goal has drawn comparisons to Zidane, who was known for his elegant dribbling and passing skills.

He had a successful season in the Turkish top flight, scoring four goals and assisting another three.

The Turkish wonderkid will be with Real Madrid’s first team during their preseason tour which will take place in the US.

Real will face Real Madrid AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus between July 23 to August 2.

The young midfielder is still developing, but he has the potential to be a star for Real Madrid.

His goal is a reminder of the talent that exists in the Turkish league, and it is sure to excite fans of the club.