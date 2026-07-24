Arda Guler Impresses Real Madrid Coaching Staff in Explosive Start to Pre-Season

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler has caught the attention of manager José Mourinho and his technical staff after returning to summer training in remarkable physical condition.

Immediate Impression at Valdebebas

Following Turkey’s group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Güler elected to cut his holiday short to report early for pre-season duties. According to reports from AS, the 21-year-old midfielder returned sharp, hungry, and in the finest physical shape of his professional career.

The technical staff required just two training sessions to recognize Güler’s physical evolution, with one prominent coach publicly noting that the player is “flying” during intensive drills. Mourinho, who has long held an admiration for Güler’s tactical potential, is understood to be designing a prominent tactical role tailored to his skill set for the forthcoming campaign.

Building on Breakthrough Campaign

Entering his fourth season in the Spanish capital, Güler is aiming to solidify a permanent position in Real Madrid’s starting eleven. His momentum builds upon an impressive prior campaign in which he made 51 appearances across all competitions, recording 6 goals and 14 assists. Notably, 8 of those assists directly set up attack partner Kylian Mbappé, establishing a formidable attacking pairing.

Navigating Squad Competition

While Güler has earned early praise, competition for places in the attacking third remains intense.

New Arrivals: The acquisition of Bernardo Silva adds experienced world-class quality to Madrid’s creative engine.

Emerging Prospects: Young talents such as Endrick and Franco Mastantuono continue to press for rotation minutes.

Roster Depth: Brahim Díaz returns from international duty following strong individual displays, while Rodrygo continues his recovery program following a cruciate ligament injury.

Güler’s proactive decision to start pre-season early provides him an initial competitive advantage as Mourinho structures his line-up for the season ahead.