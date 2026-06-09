Arda Güler in the Spotlight as Massive Crowd Greets Turkish National Team at Arizona Practice

The Turkish national football team officially kicked off its on-field preparations in Arizona ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, drawing a massive crowd of over 3,000 spectators to an open training session at the Arizona Athletic Grounds.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Vincenzo Montella, the squad held an interactive session for both the media and local fans. Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler emerged as the center of attention during the public event, capturing the eyes of a highly diverse crowd.

Tactical Drills and Squad Updates

Montella’s training regimen began with standard aerobic warm-ups and conditioning runs before transitioning into tactical work. The players were divided into three separate units to focus heavily on ball retention, high-pressing, and rapid passing sequences.

The session shifted into a high-intensity, small-sided match within a compressed area of the pitch to test the squad’s spatial awareness. The team ultimately concluded the day’s training with a localized shooting and finishing exhibition.

On the injury front, forward Kenan Yıldız did not join the main collective. Owing to an ongoing medical recovery plan, Yıldız conducted an isolated, individual rehabilitation routine on the sidelines. The team is scheduled to remain at their Mesa base, with their next major training session slated for Friday.

International Appeal

The public practice generated significant local buzz, filling the stands with thousands of enthusiasts. In addition to members of the regional Turkish diaspora, the event drew a wide array of soccer fans from Mexican, Brazilian, and Bosnian backgrounds.

Güler’s growing global profile was highly evident throughout the evening. A large contingent of international supporters attended the grounds specifically to watch the young midfielder, with several spotted wearing Real Madrid jerseys. Following the conclusion of the drills, players actively engaged with the traveling crowd, with defender Ferdi Kadıoğlu among those staying behind to sign autographs and interact with the attendees.