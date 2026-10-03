Arda Güler Lauds ‘Impeccable’ Kylian Mbappé After Winning Real Madrid Award

Real Madrid breakout star Arda Güler has offered a glowing assessment of club teammates Kylian Mbappé and Thibaut Courtois after officially receiving Los Blancos’ Five-Star Player of the Month award for September.

The 21-year-old Turkish international has emerged as one of the standout revelations in José Mourinho’s side, locking down the right-wing position following an impressive pre-season campaign.

High Praise for Mbappé On and Off the Pitch

Speaking to reporters via HaberTürk during international duty, Güler was particularly complimentary of Mbappé, who recently came out on top in France’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Türkiye.

“Kylian Mbappé is one of the best players in the world,” Güler stated. “In addition to his on-field quality, he’s an absolutely wonderful person—a humble, genuine, and honest character. Whatever his success is on the pitch, his personality off the pitch is just as impeccable.”

The mutual respect between the pair has extended beyond Spain, with Mbappé sharing a post-match image alongside Güler on social media tagged “Habibi.” On the pitch, their tactical chemistry has grown rapidly, with Güler operating as a primary creative link to supply Mbappé in the central channel.

Courtois Labeled an All-Time Great Ahead of Belgium Fixture

Güler also fielded questions regarding Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois ahead of Türkiye’s Nations League clash in Liège, despite the goalkeeper not featuring for his national side due to an international sabbatical.

“Thibaut Courtois is perhaps one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time,” Güler noted, emphasizing the immense respect he holds after training against him daily at Valdebebas.

Reflecting on his individual recognition at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Turkish playmaker reaffirmed his collective ambitions: “Being named Real Madrid Player of the Month is a source of great pride for me, but securing victory with Türkiye against Belgium would make me even happier.”