Arda Güler Leads Real Madrid in Chances Created After 11 La Liga Rounds

Turkish midfielder Arda Güler has emerged as Real Madrid’s primary creative engine through the opening 11 rounds of the 2026–27 La Liga season, outperforming all of his high-profile teammates in chance creation.

The 21-year-old playmaker leads the entire Los Blancos squad with 12 chances created in domestic play—more than double the tally of second-placed Jude Bellingham, who has registered 5.

Güler’s creative output is further reflected in his assist tally. With 3 assists in La Liga so far, he shares the top spot in Real Madrid’s internal assist rankings alongside Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Under José Mourinho, the Turkish international has also established himself as one of the hardest-working players in Madrid’s midfield rotation. Statistical data through Matchday 11 places Güler third in the squad for total distance covered,averaging 10.2 kilometers per 90 minutes.

Additionally, Güler ranks third among Real Madrid players for shooting accuracy, averaging 0.9 shots on target per match, underlining his dual impact as both a creator and a direct goal threat.

Key Player Metrics & Squad Rankings (La Liga — Matchday 11)