Arda Guler Leads Turkey’s 26-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup Campaign

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella has officially finalised his 26-player roster for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, naming a squad that blends high-ceiling youthful talent with established European experience. The announcement comes as the “Crescent-Stars” prepare to return to the world stage in North America, with Real Madrid sensation Arda Güler serving as the undeniable focal point of the nation’s ambitions.

The Rise of a New Icon

At just 21 years old, Arda Güler enters the tournament as one of the most talked-about young talents in global football.His inclusion follows a spectacular season in Spain, where he was recently honored with the Champions League Revelation of the Season award. Güler played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s journey to the quarter-finals, contributing two goals and four assists in the competition. His creative vision and technical proficiency are expected to be the engine of Turkey’s midfield as they look to navigate a challenging group stage.

Premier League Influence and Veteran Leadership

Montella has also leaned on a strong contingent of players currently plying their trade in the English Premier League. Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has secured his place in the final 26, alongside Brighton’s versatile defender Ferdi Kadioglu. Their familiarity with high-intensity, top-tier football will be essential for a Turkish backline that aims to remain disciplined against diverse international opponents.

The squad is anchored by veteran leadership in the form of captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu and defensive stalwart Çağlar Söyüncü. Çalhanoğlu’s set-piece expertise and Söyüncü’s physical presence provide the necessary spine for a team that many analysts consider “dark horses” for the knockout rounds.

The Road Ahead: Group D Challenges

Turkey has been drawn into Group D, setting up a series of high-stakes encounters across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Their campaign begins on June 14 with a match against Australia, followed by a clash with Paraguay on June 20.The group stage will conclude on June 26 in a highly anticipated showdown against the co-hosts, the United States.

As the tournament prepares to kick off on June 11, the pressure is on Montella to translate Turkey’s domestic enthusiasm into international results. With Güler in peak form and a balanced supporting cast, Turkish fans are hopeful that this roster can replicate the deep tournament runs of the past.