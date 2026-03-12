Arda Guler Magic: Real Madrid Stun Manchester City in Champions League Opener

Real Madrid took a massive step toward the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night, dismantling Manchester City 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

While Federico Valverde grabbed the headlines with a historic first-half hat-trick, it was the creative spark of Turkish sensation Arda Güler that left fans and social media in awe and the Turkish media in awe.

Fanatik lead with the headline: ‘What Have You Done, Arda Güler! He Drove the Manchester City Defense to Despair, Becomes the Talk of the Town’.

The Valverde Show

Carlo Ancelotti’s side effectively ended the contest before the halftime whistle. Uruguayan international Federico Valverde delivered a masterclass in finishing, finding the net in the 20th, 27th, and 42nd minutes. His clinical hat-trick left the English champions shell-shocked and provided “Los Blancos” with a commanding cushion to defend in the second leg.

Güler’s Vision Ignites the Bernabéu

Starting in the initial XI, Arda Güler proved why he has become one of the most talked-about talents in world football. The former Fenerbahçe star controlled the tempo for 70 minutes, but his most significant contribution came in the 56th minute.

Güler unleashed a magnificent long-range pass that carved open the Manchester City defense, finding Vinícius Júnior in stride. The Brazilian winger was subsequently fouled in the area to earn a penalty. Although Vinícius failed to convert the spot-kick, Güler’s vision became the viral highlight of the night, with fans across the globe praising the 21-year-old’s technical precision.

Fan Frustration Over Substitution

Despite his influential performance, Güler was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga in the 70th minute. The decision drew immediate criticism from a section of the Madridista fanbase on social media, many of whom argued the Turkish playmaker should have remained on the pitch to see out the victory.

The Road Ahead

Real Madrid’s focus now shifts back to domestic duties as they host Elche in La Liga on March 14th. However, all eyes remain on the high-stakes return leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17th, where Manchester City will attempt to overturn the three-goal deficit.