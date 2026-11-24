Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has directly informed manager José Mourinho that he prefers not to be deployed in a deep-lying central midfield role, according to Spanish radio program Radio Estadio Noche (via Foot Mercato).

The 21-year-old Türkiye international has firmly established himself in Mourinho’s rotation at the Santiago Bernabéu this season, moving ahead of Brahim Díaz and Endrick in the attacking pecking order behind regular starters Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. However, his growing importance has brought a clear tactical disagreement over where he is best utilized on the pitch.

Preference for the Right Flank Over a Deep Pivot Role

Mourinho has periodically asked the left-footed playmaker to drop deeper into midfield—operating in a hybrid box-to-box or deep build-up role comparable to Bernardo Silva or Eduardo Camavinga—in order to balance a top-heavy lineup.

Per the report, Güler has spoken directly with the Portuguese coach to express his reluctance to play as a deep central midfielder. Instead, the former Fenerbahçe standout favors starting on the right flank, where he can drift inside onto his left foot to dictate attacking tempo and create chances in the final third rather than expending energy in a holding or ball-winning role.

Mourinho’s Tactical Dilemma After Celta Vigo Win

Despite Güler’s preference for an advanced wide role, Mourinho’s adjustments have produced results in La Liga. In Saturday’s 2–1 comeback victory over Celta Vigo, Güler played the full 90 minutes and finished the match tucked deep alongside Bellingham as Real Madrid pushed extra attackers onto the pitch to overturn a first-half deficit.

Mourinho continues to view the Turkish midfielder’s versatility as a key asset for balancing his starting XI, though he will have to weigh tactical flexibility against keeping one of his primary creative outlets in his favored zones. Güler has been one of Madrid’s standout creators in the opening months of the campaign, prompting the club to recently lock down Arda Güler to a new long-term contract to ward off Premier League interest.

For a full breakdown of his season numbers, contract timeline, and international record, explore our complete Arda Güler 2026/27 Real Madrid stats and contract guide.