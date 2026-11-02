Arda Güler Masterclass Earns Glowing Praise from José Mourinho Following Real Madrid Victory

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho delivered high praise for Turkish playmaker Arda Güler following Los Blancos’ 3–0 La Liga victory over Racing Santander at El Sardinero, labeling the 21-year-old an indispensable component of his tactical system.

Güler, who started on the right flank after recovering from a minor muscle strain, provided a sublime first-touch assist for Jude Bellingham’s 22nd-minute goal before making way for Brahim Díaz in the 67th minute.

The 21-year-old now has three goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappé and Yan Diomande added the remaining goals to complete a comfortable away win for Madrid.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho addressed media questions regarding Güler’s tactical positioning and overall influence on the team’s balance [as quoted by Fanatik]

“Arda Güler does this in every match; it is nothing new. People question why I play him on the right wing, yet they fail to understand that he is a versatile player. Arda knows very well why I need him there and never neglects his duty. His partnership with Jude Bellingham can be considered perfect. His vision, his passes, his assist to Jude… this kid is special. He doesn’t need to play 90 minutes every week for us to understand how important he is to this team.”

Spanish media and former Real Madrid figures joined Mourinho in lauding Güler’s creative display.

The performance brought Güler’s overall output for the 2026–27 campaign to 3 goals and 6 assists across 13 appearances in all competitions.