Arda Güler Named Real Madrid Player of the Month Following Stellar September Performances

Real Madrid international playmaker Arda Güler has been crowned the club’s official Mahou Five-Star Player of the Month for September, receiving the trophy at Ciudad Real Madrid following a dominant four-week stretch in La Liga.
According to official club media and reports covered by Fanatik, the 21-year-old Turkish midfielder earned the recognition after featuring in all four La Liga fixtures during the month, cementing his position as an irreplaceable starter in Real Madrid’s central setup.
“I Feel Very Important and Proud”
Upon receiving the award at the club’s training headquarters, Güler expressed his pride in earning the fan-voted distinction.
“I feel very important, and I am very happy and proud of this award,” Güler stated during the presentation. “I want to thank everyone. I hope we can win titles this year and that I can contribute to that. We are working hard to win all the matches ahead of us.”
Core Pillar in Real Madrid’s Domestic and European Title Push
The award highlights Güler’s rapid progression into a primary creative engine at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Having developed strong technical synergy alongside Real Madrid’s forward line, the Turkish international enters the upcoming fixture period as one of the most in-form attacking midfielders in European football.