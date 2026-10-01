Arda Güler Named Real Madrid Player of the Month for September Following Stellar Start

Real Madrid have officially announced Arda Güler as the club’s Player of the Month for September 2026, recognizing the 21-year-old Turkish international’s exceptional creative output and dynamic impact during the opening stretch of the campaign.

Real posted on their official X account a congratulations message confirming the story.

The award caps a remarkable rise in status for Güler at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he has transformed from a rotation option into a central pillar of Real Madrid’s tactical setup.

Securing a Regular Starting XI Role

At the start of the season, competition within Los Blancos’ frontline cast doubt on Güler’s path to regular minutes, with Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Yan Diomande, and Jude Bellingham dominating central attacking slots.

However, Güler’s elite chance creation metrics and press resistance forced his way into the starting lineup. Operating in central half-spaces, the Turkish playmaker has developed an impressive synergy alongside Bellingham in dual attacking midfield roles, unlocking low blocks and driving Madrid’s central ball progression.

International Focus: Türkiye Target Recovery

Güler is currently away with the Turkish national team during the extended three-week international window. The Crescent-Stars faced a difficult start to their UEFA Nations League A campaign, suffering consecutive defeats to Zinedine Zidane’s France and Luciano Spalletti’s Italy.

Vincenzo Montella’s side now prepare for a challenging pair of away fixtures against Belgium and Italy, where Güler will once again be tasked with directing Türkiye’s attack as they aim to pick up their first points of the group stage.