Arda Güler Omitted from Real Madrid Squad vs. AEK Athens

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has been left out of Los Blancos’ squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against AEK Athens, as manager José Mourinho elects to rest the 21-year-old Turkish international following a heavy period of fixtures.

Güler, who started and provided a sublime assist for Jude Bellingham in Sunday’s 3–0 La Liga victory over Racing Santander at El Sardinero, did not travel with the team to Greece. French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has also been granted rest by the coaching staff.

According to reports from Diario AS, Güler’s omission is purely precautionary load management rather than an injury setback. After making 13 appearances across all competitions this season—contributing 3 goals and 6 assists—Mourinho opted to manage the young star’s physical output ahead of a congested domestic schedule.

Mourinho had previously confirmed following the Santander victory that certain first-team regulars would be given a breather for the European trip, with academy midfielder Sergio Martínez drafted into the squad to provide central midfield cover.

Güler’s rest comes on the back of glowing praise from his manager, who dubbed the playmaker “special” and emphasized the importance of protecting his physical well-being throughout his first full season as an established regular at the Bernabéu.