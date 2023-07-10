Arda Guler Opts to Join Real Madrid Training Over Going on Holiday

Arda Guler, the Turkish international winger, has joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce for a fee of €20m plus add-ons.

The 18-year-old has been a rising star in Turkish football and is seen as one of the most promising young players in the world. He is known for his dribbling skills, vision, and passing ability.

Guler is determined to make an impact at Real Madrid and has canceled his summer holiday in order to report for pre-season training tomorrow as a show of intent.

He is not expected to be loaned out and will be looking to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Ancelotti’s squad will also return to Valdebebas for tests tomorrow and they are expected to fly out to the USA for a preseason tour on July 16.

Real will play Real Madrid will play AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus in pre-season friendlies. Arda will be hoping to make his debut.

Guler’s arrival is a coup for Real Madrid and they will be hoping that he can help them challenge for trophies in the coming seasons.