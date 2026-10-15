Arda Guler Orchestrates European Epic as Real Madrid Overcome Roma in 4-3 Classic

Arda Güler delivered a masterclass at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, registering two key assists to inspire Real Madrid to a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Operating as the central No. 10 in a fluid 4-2-3-1 system, the 21-year-old Turkish international proved to be the heartbeat of Los Blancos’ attack. In a relentless encounter that swung repeatedly, Güler’s spatial vision and line-breaking precision repeatedly unlocked a stubborn Roma low block.

Güler’s Playmaking Dominance

With Madrid struggling to establish early control against Roma’s physical press, Güler stepped up to dictate tempo from central half-spaces:

Güler set up Madrid’s opening goal with a delicate chip over Roma’s backline, presenting Kylian Mbappé with a clear path to finish.

With the match tied at 3-3 late in the second half, the Turkish star picked up possession under heavy pressure, turned smoothly in transition, and threaded a perfect vertical pass for Vinícius Júnior to convert the 88th-minute winner.

Beyond his two assists, Güler completed 89% of his passes, created four clear chances, and was awarded Matchday Player of the Match honors.

A Generational Pillar Confirmed

The victory maintains Real Madrid’s perfect record in European competition and further solidifies Güler’s status as an untouchable core starter under big-match pressure.

Demonstrating world-class composure at one of Europe’s most intimidating venues, Güler once again proved that Madrid’s creative future runs directly through his boots.