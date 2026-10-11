Arda Güler Puts on Impressive Display in Real Madrid Win Over Villarreal

Turkish international Arda Güler delivered his most complete performance of the season, pulling the strings in midfield to guide José Mourinho’s Real Madrid to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Deployed on the right side of Madrid’s attacking line, Güler operated with complete tactical freedom, repeatedly drifting central to dissect Villarreal’s compact defensive structure.

Player Rating Review: Arda Güler

Rating: 9 / 10

Real Madrid’s standout performer on the night. Güler dictated play during an exceptional first-half display, demanding possession in tight central pockets and operating with relentless creative intent. Rather than settling for sideways retention, the Turkish international continually broke lines, driving Madrid forward and making defence splitting forward passes. Had the finishing from the strikers been better he would have had assists and been directly involved in goals. It was a complete midfield performance that highlights why his vertical vision and technical quality are becoming fundamental to Los Blancos’ build-up play.

Evolving Under Mourinho

Güler’s performance against Villarreal highlighted a noticeable evolution in his physical output and tactical discipline—two non-negotiables under Mourinho.

Beyond his line-breaking passing, the playmaker worked tirelessly out of possession, tracking back to support Madrid’s defensive shape before being withdrawn late in the second half as tactical priorities shifted toward locking down the 1-0 result.

With every matchday, Güler continues to demonstrate that he is no longer just a high-potential prospect for the future, but a immediate game-changer capable of running the show for the Spanish titans.