Arda Guler Rejects Chelsea Rumors as Turkish Star Resolved to Fight for Real Madrid Place Under Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in the upcoming January transfer window, despite mounting interest from Premier League side Chelsea.

Sources close to the player have revealed to Turkish-Football that the 21-year-old Turkish international is completely settled in the Spanish capital and remains fully committed to establishing himself under newly appointed manager José Mourinho.

Reports emerging from England and Spain such as from Fichajes had claimed that Chelsea were preparing a mid-season move to entice Güler to Stamford Bridge with the promise of guaranteed starting minutes in West London.

The Blues have long monitored the Turkish prodigy’s development since his initial move from Fenerbahçe in 2023.

However, those speculation-driven claims have been firmly dismissed by sources within the player’s camp. Güler feels he has a bright, long-term future at the Bernabéu and is unbothered by external transfer noise as he focuses purely on his football in Spain.

Following Mourinho’s arrival over the summer, competition for places in the Madrid attack has intensified. Rather than looking for an easy route out, the former Fenerbahçe star is confident in his ability to earn the complete trust of the Portuguese coach and secure a regular starting berth.

Guler has been fighting for a place in the team and has impressed when given a chance, the Turkish international has one goal and three assists in 295 minutes of La Liga football

Mourinho himself has offered public backing for the young technician, praising his exceptional vision and work ethic on the pitch. Güler’s dynamic relationship with forward Kylian Mbappé has already yielded key goals in La Liga this season, underscoring his growing value to the squad.

Güler’s focus remains entirely on working hard in training, adapting seamlessly to Mourinho’s tactical framework, and proving his elite credentials on the highest stage in Madrid.