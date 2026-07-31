Arda Guler Relishing Chance to Learn Under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming campaign, highlighting the valuable experience of training under newly appointed head coach Jose Mourinho as Los Blancos ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Speaking to RM Play following early summer training sessions at Ciudad Real Madrid, the Turkish international conveyed his delight at returning to club duties after the summer break.

Developing Under Tactical Experience

Reflecting on his initial impressions of working alongside Mourinho and his coaching staff, Güler praised the technical team’s approach and clear communication style:

“It represents an exceptional opportunity for my development to train under a manager of Jose Mourinho’s standing,” Güler noted. “He and his backroom staff communicate their instructions with total clarity, and they maintain a genuine, supportive approach away from the pitch as well.”

The 21-year-old playmaker emphasized that the current phase of pre-season focuses heavily on building foundational physical fitness, alongside absorbing tactical concepts from the coaching staff to ensure the squad is fully prepared for the opening matchday.

Unwavering Ambition Entering Fourth Season

As he prepares for his fourth campaign with the Spanish giants, Güler reflected on his progression since arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu, asserting that his motivation remains as strong as when he first signed:

“I’ve evolved considerably as a footballer over my time here, yet my ambition hasn’t dimmed in the slightest,”he said. “My objective remains unchanged: to compete for every trophy available and bring joy to our supporters.”

Real Madrid are continuing their pre-season routine in the Spanish capital before heading into scheduled warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.