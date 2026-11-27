Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has underlined his enduring admiration for Fenerbahçe legend Alex de Souza while praising José Mourinho’s mentality following his side’s Champions League clash against PSV.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil after the match, the Türkiye international reflected on his roots at Fenerbahçe—where he rose to prominence before his move to Spain—and revealed he still watches clips of Fenerbahçe icon Alex de Souza.

“Alex is really hard to describe because he was my idol. Even just yesterday I was watching his videos on YouTube. He is still my idol. He has a very special and important place for me. I want to send him a big hug from here.” — Arda Güler

Praise for Mourinho and Teammates

Güler also spoke warmly about working under José Mourinho—following recent headlines around Arda Güler’s tactical discussions with José Mourinho over his Real Madrid role—and shared his thoughts on the squad:

Mourinho’s Standards: Described Mourinho as a special manager who demands 100 percent effort at all times because of his ambition to win every match

Vinícius Júnior: Welcomed teammate Vinícius Júnior finding the net after a difficult spell, calling him a special person capable of deciding games

Federico Valverde’s Praise: Valverde praised Güler’s vision and assist after the game, joking that it sometimes feels as though Güler has eyes in the back of his head

Strong Output in Madrid

The remarks come amid a productive 2026–27 campaign for Güler at Real Madrid—who recently committed his long-term future to the club in Real Madrid’s contract extension locking down Arda Güler until 2032—with four goals and nine assists across 16 appearances in all competitions for 13 direct goal contributions.

For more coverage of Turkish stars across Europe’s top divisions, check out our Turkish Players in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues 2026/27 guide and follow our Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe Champions League coverage.