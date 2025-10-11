Arda Guler Scores For Turkey in World Cup Qualifier Against Bulgaria

Real Madrid star Arda Güler provided the early spark in for Turkey against Bulgaria tonight at the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, in this 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification fixture.

Guler provided moment of magic from the 20-year-old playmaker in the 11th minute.

The early strike gave Turkey an advantage which was not long lived as Bulgaria equalised a minute later.

Maintaining Sensational Club Form

Güler’s strike is a direct continuation of the sensational form he has displayed at the club level this season. Having fully integrated into the Real Madrid first team, the former Fenerbahçe star has cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders.

In the 2025/2026 season so far, Güler has tallied an impressive four goals and six assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos. He has successfully navigated the challenging transition from emerging talent to an established rotation player in Madrid’s star-studded squad, making his output all the more impressive.

A Crucial Figure for the Crescent-Stars

Despite his young age, Güler is already viewed as the creative lynchpin of the Turkish national team.

Since earning his first senior caps two years ago, he has become indispensable, providing the flair and unpredictability needed in the final third and now has six goals for the national team.

His early goal against Bulgaria provides the high-stakes impact the Turkish public has been craving.

Fans and pundits alike are banking on his generational talent to be the catalyst that drives the Ayyıldızlılar to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, marking a significant milestone for the burgeoning star’s international career.