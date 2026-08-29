Arda Güler Set for Deeper Midfield Role at Real Madrid as Spanish Press Highlights New Tactical Vision

Arda Güler’s tactical evolution is rapidly cementing his status as a key figure in Real Madrid’s starting lineup. As detailed by Diario AS journalist Joel Guerrero, the 21-year-old Turkish international is making an undeniable case for a permanent starting berth under manager José Mourinho.

Having impressed the coaching staff by reporting to preseason early and in peak physical condition, Güler has transformed from a rotational asset into an essential midfield catalyst.

Standout Performance Against Espanyol

In Real Madrid’s La Liga opening victory against Espanyol, Güler earned the nod on the right flank and delivered a commanding performance before being substituted in the 64th minute:

Delivered a precise, laser-guided cross to set up Jude Bellingham’s opening goal at the RCDE Stadium.

Completed 93% of his passes, created seven chances, and went a perfect four-for-four on long balls.

Demonstrated his ability to operate on the right wing, centrally as a No. 10, or as an interior midfielder dropping deep to build attacks.

Navigating Fierce Squad Competition

While marquee summer signing Yan Diomandé and star midfielder Jude Bellingham compete for starting minutes in Madrid’s primary tactical setup, Güler’s adaptability gives him a distinct edge. Now entering his fourth season wearing Los Blancos’ colors, the Turkish star continues to raise his level, establishing himself as an indispensable asset in Madrid’s pursuit of domestic and European glory.