Arda Güler Set for Heroic Return: Real Madrid Star Expected Fit for Turkey’s 2026 World Cup Campaign

Turkish football fans and Real Madrid supporters have received a much-needed boost following concerns over Arda Güler’s recent injury. While the young star’s club season has officially come to an end, the “joyful news” confirms that his dreams of playing in the 2026 World Cup remain alive.

The Injury Blow

The alarm bells first rang following Real Madrid’s match against Alaves, where Güler sustained a muscle injury that required immediate MRI scans. The initial diagnosis was grim for his club career this term, with Real Madrid medical staff confirming that Güler would be unable to feature in the remaining matches of the season.

World Cup Green Light

Despite the setback at the club level, the latest updates have provided a breath of fresh air for the Turkish National Team. Medical evaluations indicate that Güler is expected to be fully recovered by early June.

Sources have told Turkish-Football the attacking midfielder has been given the green light to join the National Team’s squad. His recovery timeline suggests he will be fit just in time for the opening stages of the World Cup, a development that is seen as critical for Turkey’s offensive strategy.

A Breakout Season Cut Short

Before the injury, the 21-year-old was enjoying a stellar campaign in Spain. Güler’s season stats are a testament to his growing influence at the Bernabéu:

Appearances: 50

Goals: 6

Assists: 14

“The Season is Over, but Hope is Not”

While Madrid fans will have to wait until next season to see their Turkish Gem back in the white jersey, the focus now shifts entirely to his rehabilitation for the international stage. Real Madrid insiders have reiterated that Güler remains a fundamental pillar of the club’s future project, and they will be monitoring his progress closely as he prepares for the biggest tournament in world football.