Arda Guler Set For Real Madrid Return, Recovered Quicker Than Expected

Real Madrid are hoping that Arda Güler will be fit and available for their La Liga match against Las Palmas on September 27.

The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in July, but he has been sidelined since August with a knee injury that required surgery.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The operation was a success, and Güler’s recovery has been “much faster than expected.”

Güler was not included in the Turkiye national team squad call up due to not being match fit yet.

He is now training with the Real Madrid first team and could make his debut against Las Palmas.

La Liga returns on Friday 15 September with Rayo Vallecano taking on Alaves.

The Turkish international was hoping to return in time for the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid a week later.

Güler is a highly-rated young player who is expected to be a regular for Real Madrid this season.

He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a number of positions, including as a number 10.

Real Madrid are currently top of the La Liga table after winning their first four matches of the season.

They will be looking to continue their good form against Las Palmas, who are currently 15th in the table.