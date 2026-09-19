Arda Güler Set to Keep Spot in Real Madrid Team Despite Bellingham Returning

Arda Guler is set to keep his place in the Real Madrid team despite the return of Jude Bellingham, according to a report in AS.

Following a standout performance against Rayo Vallecano, Arda Güler returned to Real Madrid’s starting XI against Elche and delivered a moment of history at the Martínez Valero.

In the 25th minute, the 21-year-old Turkish international stepped up to execute a precision free-kick. Assisted by Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro, Güler’s strike curled into the net to make it 0-1.

The goal ended the longest free-kick dry spell in Real Madrid’s La Liga history—a drought stretching across 120 matches, dating back to Rodrygo’s set-piece goal against Sevilla in May 2023.

Tactical Positioning Under José Mourinho

Beyond his goalscoring contribution, Güler’s overall playmaking in central areas has made him a focal point in transition. However, manager José Mourinho downplayed singular dependence on the young midfielder following the final whistle.

“Arda is not indispensable. Nobody is,” Mourinho noted in his post-match comments. “We were losing control when I made the substitutions… Arda, playing in that No 10 role, was dropping intensity.”

Derby Test Ahead

As Real Madrid prepare to visit the Metropolitano to face rivals Atlético Madrid, Jude Bellingham’s return from injury is expected to push Güler back to his primary starting role on the right wing rather than sending him to the bench.

With tactical adjustments on the horizon, Güler’s form out wide will prove pivotal as Real Madrid aim to maintain structural balance in their first major derby of the campaign.