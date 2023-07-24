Arda Guler Set to Make Real Madrid Debut Against Man United

Real Madrid won their first pre-season game against AC Milan 3-2 in the first game of the pre-season tour at the Rose Bowl stadium in California, USA.

Jude Bellingham made his debut for Real Madrid and impressed the manager with his performance.

Jude Bellingham came on as a substitute in the second half and impressed with his passing and dribbling.

Arda Guler meanwhile, was expected to make his debut but was kept on the bench as a precaution.

Guler is expected to make his Real debut against Manchester United on Wednesday according to Marca.

The Turkish international is said to be performing at a very high level in training and is pushing for a starting spot.

Luka Modric has taken Guler under his wing and sees him as his successor.

Guler was not called on by the manager due to his injury but it was just as a precaution and he is not out for a lengthy period of time.

The 18-year-old is expected to make his debut against United in the second pre-season US tour game at the NRG Stadium, Texas and could even start.