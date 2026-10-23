Arda Guler Set to Sign New Long-Term Real Madrid Contract to End Premier League Interest

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler has officially signed a new long-term contract extension with the Spanish giants, putting an end to intense transfer speculation surrounding a potential move to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano, revealled on X that the 21-year-old Turkish international has completed all necessary paperwork to formalize his commitment to Los Blancos.

He tweeted: “Real Madrid and Arda Guler have completed all the formal steps on a new contract for the Turkish star,” Romano said.

“The contract is signed, completed, valid for the next five seasons. Arda Guler is staying at Real Madrid, continuing at the club.”

Premier League Suitors Rebuffed

The long-term renewal directly shuts down exploratory interest from high-profile Premier League suitors, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, who had been actively monitoring his situation in the Spanish capital.

Initial concerns over Güler’s tactical fit and rotation minutes under the current managerial setup had prompted English clubs to inquire whether the gifted playmaker could be lured away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

However, recent standout performances on the European stage—including a game-changing two-assist display off the bench in the Champions League—reaffirmed his rising stature within the squad.

Long-Term Pillar of Madrid Project

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has long viewed the Turkish international as an untransferable asset and a core foundation of the club’s long-term sporting vision.

The updated terms reflect Güler’s growing influence and tactical maturity in central channels, providing him with an adjusted salary that mirrors his elevated standing in the squad.

By committing his future to Madrid through June 2031, Güler solidifies his role as a fundamental figure in Los Blancos’ midfield rotation as they compete across domestic and European fronts.