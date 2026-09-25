Arda Güler Set to Start as Türkiye Host France in UEFA Nations League Opener

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler is projected to pull the strings in central attacking midfield for Türkiye as head coach Vincenzo Montella prepares his side to host France in their UEFA Nations League Group A opener at Kocaeli Stadium.

With Montella finalizing his tactical framework following intense preparation sessions at Riva, the Crescent-Stars are expected to line up in a fluid 4-2-3-1 setup designed to maximize press resistance and direct vertical transitions against the European giants.

Tactical Setup & Güler’s Central Role

Güler’s inclusion in the starting XI forms the focal point of Montella’s attacking strategy. Operating as the primary playmaker in the No. 10 role, the 21-year-old will be tasked with orchestrating possession phase transitions, linking play with wide threats, and exploiting space behind France’s defensive line.

In goal, Uğurcan Çakır is tipped to take the gloves, flanked by a back four featuring Zeki Çelik, Ozan Kabak, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, and Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

In central midfield, Ismail Yüksek and Salih Özcan are slated to form the double pivot, providing structural screening and defensive stability in the absence of Orkun Kökçü, who remains sidelined due to toe discomfort.

Attacking Depth & Frontline Options

Across the front line, Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız and Barış Alper Yılmaz are anticipated to occupy the wide channels, offering explosive pace on the counter-attack. Meanwhile, Can Uzun or Kerem Aktürkoğlu could lead the pressing line up front.

Predicted Türkiye XI vs France (4-2-3-1)