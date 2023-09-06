Arda Guler Sets Return Date Target, Real Madrid Urge Caution

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler is nearing a return to action and has set himself a target date he hopes to return for according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish giants have been hit by an injury crisis in the opening stages of the La Liga season, with Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois out long-term with ACL injuries.

Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy are expected to return after the international break.

Guler underwent surgery on his meniscus three weeks ago and is aiming to be back for the Madrid derby on September 23rd or 24th.

However, the club is being cautious with the 18-year-old and would be perfectly content if it meant waiting until after the second international break in October for his return.

Real Madrid are aware of Guler’s enthusiasm to get involved, but they are desperate to avoid anything that risks longer term effects on his career. The club is keen to manage his recovery carefully so that he can reach his full potential.

Militao and Courtois are two of Real Madrid’s most important players, and their absence will be a major blow to the team. Ceballos and Mendy are also key players, and their return will be a welcome boost for Real Madrid.

The injury crisis has forced Real Madrid to dip into their youth team, and Guler is one of the players who has been given an opportunity. The young Turkish midfielder has impressed in his limited appearances so far, and he is seen as a potential star of the future.

Real Madrid will be hoping that Guler can recover quickly and make a full contribution to the team this season. The club is aware of his potential, and they are keen to nurture him carefully.