Arda Güler Shines as Lone Bright Spot Despite Türkiye’s Heavy Nations League Defeat to Italy

Real Madrid star Arda Güler produced an exceptional individual display in central midfield, standing out as Türkiye’s primary catalyst despite a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Italy in their UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matlı Stadyumu.
Following a tight 1-0 loss to France in their opening fixture, Vincenzo Montella’s Crescent-Stars were overwhelmed early by a clinical Italian attack. First-half strikes from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, and Michael Kayode put Italy 3-0 ahead at the break. Although Barış Alper Yılmaz pulled one back shortly after the restart, Francesco Pio Esposito quickly restored Italy’s three-goal cushion to seal the result.
Güler Refuses to Hide in Midfield Engine Room
Despite the collective defensive struggles around him, the 21-year-old playmaker delivered a masterclass in press resistance and ball progression. Güler spent the entire 90 minutes demanding the ball in central half-spaces, recording a match-high 100 touches and completing 62 of his 70 passes for an 89% completion rate.
Güler’s willingness to compete under physical pressure stood out as he won 11 out of 16 ground duels, completed a match-high four dribbles, and registered four shot attempts to continuously breach Italy’s defensive block.
Encouraging Signs for Real Madrid Ahead of Club Return
Italian players praised Güler post-match, with Fiorentina defender Michael Kayode acknowledging his dominant display in central areas despite the overall scoreline.
For Real Madrid management watching on, Güler’s maturity and refusal to wilt under adverse match conditions highlight his growing authority as a leader on the international stage, even as Türkiye face an uphill battle in Nations League League A.