Arda Guler Shines as Real Madrid Maintains Perfect La Liga Start

Real Madrid’s blistering start to the La Liga season continued as they secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Levante on Matchday 6.

While the win extended their perfect record, it was the stunning performance of young Turkish playmaker Arda Güler that dominated headlines and earned widespread acclaim across the Spanish press.

Starting in a central playmaking role, Güler was the heart of Real Madrid’s attacking moves, dictating tempo and demonstrating a vision that belies his age.

Guler now has three goals and four assists in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

The pinnacle of his display came with a breathtaking assist for Kylian Mbappé’s second goal of the night. With an inch-perfect, outside-of-the-foot pass, Güler split the defense to find the French star, who calmly rounded the goalkeeper to score the team’s fourth goal.

Güler’s exquisite pass drew immediate praise from Spanish media, with his playmaking ability earning comparisons to Bernabéu legends.

Marca likened the pass to a “masterpiece,” suggesting it evoked memories of Guti, while Defensa Central drew parallels to the genius of both Luka Modrić and Mesut Özil.

The consensus was clear: Güler’s performance not only vindicated manager Xabi Alonso’s decision to start him ahead of the recently recovered Jude Bellingham, but also solidified his own status as a key figure in the squad.

The 20-year-old’s brilliant outing marks a significant moment in his young career, as he continues to grow in stature with each match.

After bouncing back from a less-than-stellar performance against Marseille, his impactful cameo against Espanyol and now his full-game masterclass against Levante have demonstrated his increasing confidence and mental resilience.

As Marca noted, in Alonso’s Madrid, “no one wants to lose their place,” and Güler’s performance ensures he is an integral part of the team’s plans moving forward.