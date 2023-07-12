Arda Guler Shines in First Training Real Madrid Training Session

Arda Guler, the Turkish teenage midfielder who was signed by Real Madrid from Fenerbahce, has made a positive impression in his first training session with the Spanish club.

Guler, who was unveiled by Real Madrid last week, looked at home in his new environment, chatting to manager Carlo Ancelotti before and after the session.

Despite being closely linked with Barcelona he ended up joining Real.

Guler explained why he decided to choose Real Madrid ahead of La Liga rivals Barcelona in his signing ceremony.

“Many clubs wanted to sign me and we were in contact with many of them, but Real Madrid was my preference,” he said.

“When Real Madrid expressed interest, the other offers weren’t as interesting. I want to give this club all my talent.”

He added: “Real Madrid has an impressive history. I remember the Champions League finals, watching them with my friends. They have had so many great players, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Mesut Özil, Guti.

“For me, Luka Modrić is the best midfielder in the world and I think I’ll learn a lot from him. I want to also form part of this history.”

He also oozed confidence throughout his presentation at Valdebebas, and that transferred onto the training pitch.

The 18-year-old has been tipped to become a “world star” by Mesut Ozil, and he will be hoping to make an impact at Real Madrid in the coming seasons.

He will have to compete with some of the best midfielders in the world for a place in the starting XI, but he has the talent to succeed.

Guler’s first training session was a positive start to his Real Madrid career, and he will be hoping to continue to impress in the weeks and months ahead.