Arda Guler Sits Out Real Madrid Group Training with Muscle Overload — But Expected Ready for Weekend

Real Madrid star Arda Güler raised a few eyebrows at Valdebebas after playing no part in group training alongside the rest of the first-team squad ahead of the upcoming fixtures. However, Los Blancos supporters can breathe a sigh of relief as the Turkish international’s absence is not expected to linger.

Güler remained indoors working in the gym due to a minor muscle overload, purely as a precautionary measure. The 21-year-old playmaker should be fully fit and available for selection ahead of Madrid’s upcoming La Liga clash against Racing Santander.

The brief setback comes right on the heels of another stellar performance from the Turkish starlet. Güler played a major role in Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clásico victory over Barcelona, completing the full 90 minutes and pulling the strings in midfield as Madrid claimed maximum points at the Camp Nou.

Having developed into a crucial creative outlet, his physical condition is naturally being managed with extreme care to avoid any long-term muscular issues.

Elsewhere at the club’s training ground, Federico Valverde also engaged in a specialized gym regimen alongside Güler,while Raúl Asencio continued his individual recovery work out on the grass.

In positive squad news, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is entering the final recovery stages following a bout of flu and is expected to rejoin the main group shortly.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, Real Madrid’s official BMW car delivery event scheduled for the week was suspended out of respect following the tragic train disaster in Spain.