Arda Guler Sparks Comeback as Turkey Edges Venezuela in World Cup Warm-Up

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler turned in an impactful performance to orchestrate Turkey’s 2-1 comeback victory over Venezuela in an international friendly at Chase Stadium. The high-profile fixture served as a vital preparatory clash for both squads ahead of their fast-approaching campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Early Setback and Resilient Response

The South American side enjoyed a bright opening to the contest, actively testing the Turkish backline with direct vertical attacks. Venezuela broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Gleiker Mendoza capitalized on defensive positioning to slot home the opening goal.

Despite the early deficit, Turkey gradually exerted dominance over possession, dictating the tempo from midfield. The team’s attacking persistence paid off just before the interval, as Barış Alper Yılmaz delivered a precise finish in the 43rd minute to restore parity and alter the psychological momentum heading into the locker rooms.

Güler’s Precision Secures the Winner

The decisive moment of the match arrived shortly after the restart, highlighted by the technical brilliance of Turkey’s young playmaker.

The Breakthrough (54th Minute): Standing over a corner kick, Güler delivered a perfectly weighted cross into the heart of the penalty area. Substitute Yunus Akgün capitalized on the stellar service, executing a sharp header past the Venezuelan goalkeeper José Contreras to complete the turnaround.

Squad Rotation: Having sustained a high level of intensity, Turkey’s coaching staff opted to manage player workloads. Güler, who picked up a yellow card during a brief competitive flare-up in the 51st minute, was substituted in the 62nd minute for Can Uzun after an effective shift.

Match Overview & Scoring Summary

Metric / Event Detail

Fixture Context Pre-World Cup International Friendly

Venue Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

First Goal (12′) Gleiker Mendoza (Venezuela)

Equalizer (43′) Barış Alper Yılmaz (Turkey)

Winning Goal (54′) Yunus Akgün (Turkey), assisted by Arda Güler

Güler’s Playing Time 62 Minutes (Started)

Following a wave of tactical substitutions, Turkey showcased robust defensive organization to withstand sporadic Venezuelan counterattacks during the final stages. The victory extends Turkey’s positive momentum as they prepare to finalize their United States training camp before traveling to Vancouver for their opening group fixture against Australia on June 13.

Watch the Turkey vs Venezuela Match Highlights to see the key moments of the game, including the goals and Arda Güler’s match-winning assist.