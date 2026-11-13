Arda Güler Spectacular Long-Range Free-Kick Against Belgium in UEFA Nations League Unable to Prevent Turkiye Defaeat

Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler handed Türkiye an early lift in their UEFA Nations League Group One clash against Belgium on Thursday evening, firing home a remarkable long-range free-kick at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

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The 20th-minute strike gave the Crescent-Stars a dream start in what marked their first competitive outing under newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın. Yalçın stepped into the dugout following the departure of Vincenzo Montella, who parted ways with the national side after four consecutive defeats left Türkiye rooted to the bottom of the group without a point.

Despite Güler’s moment of individual brilliance, Belgium responded quickly to turn the contest on its head. Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne restored parity in the 27th minute before Charles De Ketelaere struck four minutes later to hand Marc van Bommel’s side a 2-1 lead.

Competing in League A for the first time in their history following promotion from the second tier, Türkiye entered the fifth round of fixtures facing an uphill battle to avoid direct relegation after conceding 11 goals and scoring just twice across their opening four matches against France, Italy, and Belgium.

With Yalçın looking to rebuild momentum around a core of young attacking talent spearheaded by Güler alongside Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, the 21-year-old playmaker’s latest international goal once again underlined his growing influence on the European stage.