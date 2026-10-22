Arda Guler Stars as Real Madrid Dispatch RB Leipzig 4-1 to Stay Perfect in Champions League

Arda Güler delivered another commanding performance at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, scoring and driving the build-up as Real Madrid defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 on UEFA Champions League Matchday 3.
The victory extends Real Madrid’s perfect European campaign to three consecutive wins, maintaining momentum ahead of Sunday’s crucial El Clásico against Barcelona at Camp Nou.
Four-Goal European Performance
Despite Leipzig creating early transition chances down the flanks, Madrid took structural control late in the first half before punishing the German side in transition:
-
Bernardo Opener (44′): Federico Valverde picked out Güler inside the box, whose initial strike forced a parry from the Leipzig goalkeeper into the path of Bernardo Silva to tap home.
-
Güler Tap-In (52′): Jude Bellingham found Kylian Mbappé down the left channel early in the second period; Mbappé’s header across the face of goal was turned over the line by Güler at the back post.
-
Late Exchanges (83′, 85′, 87′): Mbappé curled home a third from the edge of the box before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for Leipzig. Summer arrival Yan Diomande restored the three-goal cushion two minutes later, volleying home Brahim Díaz’s back-post cross.
Form Heading into El Clásico
Güler’s second-half finish marks his second goal in four days following Sunday’s long-range strike against Sevilla, reinforcing his role as an indispensable starter in Madrid’s central setup.
With nine points secured from three Champions League fixtures, Los Blancos head to Catalonia with their key offensive channels fully synchronized.