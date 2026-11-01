Arda Güler Starts as Real Madrid Face Racing Santander Following El Clásico Triumph

Arda Güler has been named in Real Madrid’s starting XI to face Racing Santander at El Sardinero, after successfully shaking off a minor muscle strain sustained in last weekend’s 2–1 El Clásico victory over FC Barcelona.

The 21-year-old Turkish international had raised concerns among coaching staff earlier in the week after completing individual indoor recovery sessions at Valdebebas. However, after rejoining the squad for Saturday’s final pre-match session without discomfort, Güler proved his fitness and retains the complete trust of manager José Mourinho.

Güler starts in a fluid creative line alongside Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande, tasked with providing service for Kylian Mbappé in a high-tempo 4-2-3-1 system.

Sitting third in La Liga on 24 points, Los Blancos enter the match looking to capitalize on their derby momentum and close the gap on the summit. Racing Santander, currently 15th with 11 points, present a stern test on home soil as the Cantabrian side aim to secure a crucial result to pull away from the lower reaches of the table.

Mourinho has fielded an executive, star-studded lineup for the trip to El Sardinero. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal behind a back four featuring summer arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, and Marc Cucurella,while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bernardo Silva anchor the central midfield pivot.

With Güler logging three goals and four assists across 12 appearances in all competitions this term, his tactical inclusion provides immediate creative flair as Real Madrid look to secure three vital points on the road.

Confirmed Starting XI