Arda Guler Targets Real Madrid Return Date, Learning Spanish & Adapting to Culture

Arda Güler, who recently transferred from Fenerbahçe to Real Madrid, is expected to return to the field on September 24 for the Madrid derby according to Aksam.

The Turkish national team player was injured in training shortly after his transfer, but he is now recovering well and is eager to play his first match for Real Madrid.

The report claims Güler is already familiar with Spanish culture and has begun learning the language.

He is also getting along well with his teammates and has not had any adaptation problems.

Güler is a talented young player with a bright future. He has already scored 23 goals and provided 25 assists in 81 games in his career.

He is expected to make a big impact at Real Madrid and become a key player for the club in the years to come.

Arda Güler is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who is considered one of the most promising young players in Turkey.

He made his professional debut for Fenerbahçe in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite.

He has been capped by the Turkish national team at the Under-17, Under-19 levels and senior level.

Güler is known for his dribbling skills, passing ability, and eye for goal. He is expected to be a key player for Real Madrid in the years to come.