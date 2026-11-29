Türkiye international Arda Güler continues to drive Real Madrid’s surge under José Mourinho,delivering two decisive second-half assists in the 5–1 UEFA Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven while posting Europe’s most efficient chance-creation rate this season.

Deployed deeper in a double pivot alongside Bernardo Silva after the break against PSV, the 21-year-old still dictated play in the final third—setting up Federico Valverde’s strike with an improvised backheel before pressing high to tee up Kylian Mbappé’s opening goal.

Key Numbers Behind Güler’s Creative Surge

Europe’s Best Creation-Per-Minute Ratio: Across Europe’s major leagues and continental competitions, Güler has created 55 chances in just 1,013 minutes —an average of one chance every 18 minutes , outpacing Michael Olise (63 chances, one every 20 minutes), Florian Thauvin (60, one every 22 minutes), and Lamine Yamal (56 in 1,445 minutes, one every 26 minutes). As reported by Marca.

Assists Tally: His two assists against PSV take him to eight assists for the campaign, trailing only Yamal (13) and Harry Kane (11) across top European competition.

Open-Play & Set-Piece Threat: Güler has generated 34 chances from open play and 21 from set pieces —second only to Thauvin in dead-ball production among Europe’s top creators, comfortably ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (eight) within the Real Madrid squad.

Leading Madrid’s Attacking Metrics: Inside Mourinho’s squad, only Mbappé (32) and Jude Bellingham (31) come close to Güler’s 34 open-play goal-creating actions, while Mbappé sits second in assists on five (ahead of Bellingham, Diomande, and Brahim Díaz on four).

Versatility Under José Mourinho

Fresh off signing a new Real Madrid contract extension through 2032, Güler has been utilized across the right flank, the No. 10 role, and central midfield without any drop in attacking output.

For a deeper look at his evolving tactical responsibilities in Madrid and full 2026–27 campaign breakdown, read our report on Arda Güler’s tactical discussions with José Mourinho over his Real Madrid role and visit our Arda Güler 2026/27 Hub.